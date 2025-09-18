Mumbai News: BMC To Revamp 10 Dry Waste Centers Across City To Reduce Burden On Dumping Grounds

BMC to revamp 10 dry waste centers with advanced segregation units to ease burden on dumping grounds | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC plans to revamp 10 of its existing 41 dry waste centers in Mumbai. Tenders for the modernisation of these centers, under the first two phases of the project, will be invited in October. This initiative also aims to reduce the burden on the two major dumping grounds located at Kanjurmarg and Deonar.

Current system unorganised, new tech to be introduced

Dry waste segregation at these centers is currently unorganised and primarily carried out by informal groups, with minimal mechanisation. To streamline the waste processing, the BMC plans to introduce conveyor belts and other advanced segregation units.

Sites at Wadala, Marol-Andheri, Dahisar East, and Borivali West have been identified in phase 1. The second phase will include facilities at Colaba, Agripada (Byculla), and Andheri West.

Priority on larger sites, improved conditions for workers

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (in charge of Solid Waste Management), stated, “Priority is being given to sites with an area of at least 2,000 sq ft. The central ministry is also encouraging such initiatives, and funding is available to a certain extent. We also aim to divert waste that is currently being sent to the dumping grounds.” The revamp will improve working conditions at these centers and will also ensure better utilisation of recyclable material.

Long-term plan to mechanise all 41 centers

The long-term plan is to mechanise all 41 dry waste centers to handle Mumbai’s growing daily waste more efficiently and reduce pressure on dumping grounds. As a step in this direction, a dry waste segregation and processing center was established in Andheri six months ago.

Functioning under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the facility scientifically processes 10 metric tons of waste per day. “The center is running successfully,” an official confirmed.

Special disposal system for sanitary and biomedical waste

According to Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, sanitary pads, diapers, and similar waste are disposed of using eco-friendly incinerators and biomedical waste centers. Over 4,000 institutions have registered with BMC via a QR code system in the past two months, generating about 2.5 tons of such waste daily.

Each administrative ward currently has dedicated vehicles with a 0.6-ton capacity for collection. "Going forward, the system will be enhanced with yellow bags, bins, and additional transport equipment to ensure efficient handling," said Joshi.

