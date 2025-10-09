 Mumbai News: BMC To Open 24x7 Generic Drug Stores At Affordable Rates In Civic Hospitals | All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Open 24x7 Generic Drug Stores At Affordable Rates In Civic Hospitals | All You Need To Know

Mumbai News: BMC To Open 24x7 Generic Drug Stores At Affordable Rates In Civic Hospitals | All You Need To Know

50 stores will be open in the first phase where outlets will be set up in primary, secondary, and major civic hospitals. With the success of phase one, more outlets will be added in the next stage.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a plan to set up generic medicine stores inside its civic hospitals, which will provide essential medicines at affordable rates, Mumbai Live reported. This initiative aims to make healthcare more affordable, especially for people from low-income families.

According to the report, 50 stores will be open in the first phase where outlets will be set up in primary, secondary, and major civic hospitals. With the success of phase one, more outlets will be added in the next stage.

Each of these 50 stores will occupy 150 square feet space within the civic hospitals. These stores will be given on a 15-year lease, with a nominal rent of Rs 5 per square foot per month.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt, BMC Over 'Deplorable' State Of Cooper Hospital
article-image

Senior Doctor at Civic Hospital calls it 'Much-needed step'

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest

Speaking of the initiative by the BMC, a senior doctor at civic hospital told Hindustan Times, "For chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, the price difference can run into thousands annually. Making generics available in BMC hospitals is a much-needed step."

Read Also
Mumbai Ailing Hospitals Part 11: Sion Hospital Struggles With Medicine Shortages, Overcrowding &...
article-image

According to the report, the plan has already been approved by the BMC's Urban Development Department, and the first locations should open shortly.

Other initiatives by BMC

In addition to this, the civic body's health department is also planning to launch an online system which will have a portal, dashboard, and chatbot. This platform will provide real-time information on bed availability, diagnostic services, facilities at major civic hospitals, including KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper, etc.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Spark Nationwide Concern; FAIMA Seeks Retesting Of All Paediatric...
article-image

Commercial establishments across Maharashtra to operate 24x7

Recently, the Maharashtra government issued a circular wherein it allowed shops, restaurants, malls, multiplexes, and other commercial establishments, except the one selling or serving alcohol, to operate round the clock without any time restrictions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Palghar Tragedy: 2 Minor Students Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At Wada Ashram School; Police...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See...

World Mental Health Day 2025: Experts Urge Access To Mental Health Services During Emergencies

World Mental Health Day 2025: Experts Urge Access To Mental Health Services During Emergencies