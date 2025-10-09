Mumbai News: BMC To Open 24x7 Generic Drug Stores At Affordable Rates In Civic Hospitals | All You Need To Know

BMC | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a plan to set up generic medicine stores inside its civic hospitals, which will provide essential medicines at affordable rates, Mumbai Live reported. This initiative aims to make healthcare more affordable, especially for people from low-income families.

According to the report, 50 stores will be open in the first phase where outlets will be set up in primary, secondary, and major civic hospitals. With the success of phase one, more outlets will be added in the next stage.



Each of these 50 stores will occupy 150 square feet space within the civic hospitals. These stores will be given on a 15-year lease, with a nominal rent of Rs 5 per square foot per month.

Senior Doctor at Civic Hospital calls it 'Much-needed step'



Speaking of the initiative by the BMC, a senior doctor at civic hospital told Hindustan Times, "For chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease, the price difference can run into thousands annually. Making generics available in BMC hospitals is a much-needed step."

According to the report, the plan has already been approved by the BMC's Urban Development Department, and the first locations should open shortly.



Other initiatives by BMC

In addition to this, the civic body's health department is also planning to launch an online system which will have a portal, dashboard, and chatbot. This platform will provide real-time information on bed availability, diagnostic services, facilities at major civic hospitals, including KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper, etc.

Commercial establishments across Maharashtra to operate 24x7

Recently, the Maharashtra government issued a circular wherein it allowed shops, restaurants, malls, multiplexes, and other commercial establishments, except the one selling or serving alcohol, to operate round the clock without any time restrictions.