Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Spark Nationwide Concern; FAIMA Seeks Retesting Of All Paediatric Medicines |

Mumbai: The deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to a contaminated cough syrup, have triggered nationwide concern over the safety of paediatric medicines. Calling the tragedy a wake-up call, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, demanding a retesting of all medicines used in children’s treatment across the country.

FAIMA Demands Central Inquiry Committee

In its letter, FAIMA has sought the formation of a Central Inquiry Committee comprising doctors, pharmacologists, and representatives from various states to ensure an impartial probe into the incident.

The association has also urged the government to strengthen the drug safety and monitoring mechanism and improve coordination between state regulators and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Doctors Should Not Be Blamed Prematurely: FAIMA

FAIMA President Dr. Akshay Dongardive cautioned against unfairly blaming registered medical practitioners before the cause of the deaths is scientifically established.

“The investigation should ensure justice for the victims while maintaining the dignity and accountability of medical professionals,” he stated.

The association also demanded medical and financial assistance for the affected families and strict action against pharmacies selling medicines without prescriptions or engaging in quack practices.

Maharashtra FDA Clarifies No Supply of Contaminated Syrup

Earlier, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assured citizens that there is no cause for concern regarding the Cold-Ref (Coldrif) cough syrup, as the product was not supplied to Maharashtra.

FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar clarified that no seizure was carried out since no consignment from the concerned manufacturing unit had reached the state.

Toxic DEG Detected in Cough Syrup Batch

According to FDA Drug Controller D.R. Gahane, testing of batch SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, revealed 48.6% diethylene glycol (DEG) content.

Ingestion of DEG is highly toxic and can cause acute kidney failure and death, raising grave public health concerns across the country.