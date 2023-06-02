Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will be laying a new sewer line across the city in the next two years. In order to ensure smooth work, the civic authorities will soon conduct geotechnical analysis and alignment surveys. This study will help to remove the hurdles in the sewerage project and complete the work in the expected time, claims the civic official.

The city has a network of 2,026 km of sewer lines. One of the main reasons for the discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies as well as the sea is due to the poor progress of construction of new sewer lines. Under the Municipal Sewerage improvement project (MSIP), the BMC has prepared a sewerage infrastructure development plan to lay new sewer lines to cover the city and suburbs with 100% sewer connectivity.

Read Also Shiv Sena (UBT) likely to go solo in BMC elections like Congress as MVA faces disunity

Difficulties faced

Accordingly, the BMC has undertaken the work of laying new sewers and augmentation of sewers in areas where they are missing. However, inadequate geotechnical analysis and alignment survey often lead to difficulties while implementing sewage disposal projects. This also leads to delays in the project and also an increase in the cost. Hence, these surveys will clear the projects.

The sewer lines will be laid along the development plan and existing roads this year. For which, the BMC will analyse the soil layer and determine the safe bearing capacity of the soil. The expert organisation will be appointed to carry out the survey which mainly includes geotechnical investigation, detailed survey and land measurement of a given site.