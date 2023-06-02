 Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years

Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years

The city has a network of 2,026 km of sewer lines.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will be laying a new sewer line across the city in the next two years. In order to ensure smooth work, the civic authorities will soon conduct geotechnical analysis and alignment surveys. This study will help to remove the hurdles in the sewerage project and complete the work in the expected time, claims the civic official.

The city has a network of 2,026 km of sewer lines. One of the main reasons for the discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies as well as the sea is due to the poor progress of construction of new sewer lines. Under the Municipal Sewerage improvement project (MSIP), the BMC has prepared a sewerage infrastructure development plan to lay new sewer lines to cover the city and suburbs with 100% sewer connectivity. 

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) likely to go solo in BMC elections like Congress as MVA faces disunity
article-image

Difficulties faced

Accordingly, the BMC has undertaken the work of laying new sewers and augmentation of sewers in areas where they are missing. However, inadequate geotechnical analysis and alignment survey often lead to difficulties while implementing sewage disposal projects. This also leads to delays in the project and also an increase in the cost. Hence, these surveys will clear the projects.

The sewer lines will be laid along the development plan and existing roads this year. For which, the BMC will analyse the soil layer and determine the safe bearing capacity of the soil. The expert organisation will be appointed to carry out the survey which mainly includes geotechnical investigation, detailed survey and land measurement of a given site. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC likely to announce 10-15% water cut as stock dwindles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years

Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines in next two years

Mumbai News: State Congress welcomes Ahmednagar renaming, slams govt over reservation issues

Mumbai News: State Congress welcomes Ahmednagar renaming, slams govt over reservation issues

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde predicts large-scale exodus of workers from Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde predicts large-scale exodus of workers from Shiv Sena (UBT)

PMAY tender scam: Maharashtra agriculture commissioner receives ED notice, called to record...

PMAY tender scam: Maharashtra agriculture commissioner receives ED notice, called to record...

Maharashtra: State Transport Department to procure 187 new interceptor vehicles for enhanced road...

Maharashtra: State Transport Department to procure 187 new interceptor vehicles for enhanced road...