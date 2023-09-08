Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Public Input On Playgrounds, Recreational Ground Adoption Policy

Representational photo |

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited suggestions and objections from the citizens and NGOs for giving playgrounds and recreation ground on adoption basis. The draft of the said policy has been uploaded on the BMC website, and citizens will have to send suggestions in the next 30 days.

For the good health of the citizens and for the entertainment of the people, BMC is ready to make as many as empty places in Mumbai. There are some places which are kept reserved for the gardens, playgrounds and recreational grounds as per the Development Control Rule 2034.

For the development and maintenance of the playgrounds and recreational grounds BMC wants to take help from local organisation, companies under the corporate social responsibility initiatives. BMC has made a draft policy and uploaded it on its web portal.

BMC administration has appealed citizens to send their suggestions and objections till October 10, 2023 on the 'dysg.ta@mcgm.gov.in ' and written suggestions at Garden Superintendent office in Byculla Zoo.

According to the policy draft, BMC will give top priority to local school associations and local ALMs while adopting grounds. 3 hours in the morning and 3 hours in the evening and all the time on holidays, general citizens will be given free entry. and some minimum facilities will be provided free of charge. However, for the use of sports and recreational facilities created with capital expenditure, a fee may be charged to the common citizens at a fair rate agreed upon by the Municipal Corporation. After the school association on local wards and ALMs, BMC will give priority to registered Unions or Federations of Local Residents' Associations, traders' Associations, Shopkeepers' Associations, and Non-Governmental Organisations. Public Enterprises, Government Institutions, Banks - From Community Social Responsibility. Institutions, organisations, and educational institutions implementing and sponsoring sports activities in the civic ward.

Meanwhile, BMC cleared that recreation grounds or playgrounds shall not be adopted by any person individually. BMC will give plots for adoption from 11 months to 5 years, as per the cost of maintenance of the ground. Which can further extend to 10 years. Also, BMC will not allow any kind of construction other than a security cabin and toilet.

Read Also Mumbai News: State Asks BMC To Probe Aksa Beach Seawall CRZ Violations

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)