Mumbai News: BMC Refutes Claims Of Scrapping Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment Project; Says Work Will Proceed With Fresh Budget Allocation

Mumbai, Nov 20: The beautification and illumination project for the Budhwar Park seashore faced delays as the funds sanctioned in 2022–23 remained unused due to administrative procedures, tender-related timelines, and the subsequent blacklisting of the appointed contractor.

Additionally, no budgetary allocation was made in 2023–24, further pausing progress. With the necessary funds now finally provisioned, the project is set to move forward, the BMC administration has said, firmly refuting former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar’s allegations and clarifying that there is no plan to cancel the project.

Former Corporator Alleges BMC Wants to Scrap Redevelopment Work

Last week, Narwekar, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, alleged that despite repeated assurances, the BMC has failed to carry out the redevelopment of Macchimar Nagar and now intends to scrap the project altogether. He further warned that if the tender is cancelled, the local fishing community will launch protests against the BMC.

However, civic authorities have clarified that the project has not been closed. They stated that unauthorised structures were removed with the help of the District Collector, Mumbai City, and boats were relocated with support from the local fishing community. After clearing site, work order was issued in February 2023.

Funds Lapsed in 2022–23, No Allocation in 2023–24

"Although funds had been sanctioned for 2022–23, administrative procedures and the tender process delayed the issuance of the work order until February, leaving insufficient time to utilise the funds before the financial year ended in March 2023. No funds were allocated in 2023–24, which prevented financial scrutiny and draft approval. During the same period, the appointed contractor was blacklisted by the ‘D’ Ward office, bringing the work to a halt. With the required budget now finally provisioned, the project’s further process will continue, reaffirming that the project has not been closed," said civic official.

Additional Features Not Part of Original Proposal

He further clarified that the boat parking facilities, gardens, seating areas, and projections were not part of the original proposal, and any action on these will depend on consultant recommendations, approvals from competent authorities, and available funds.

Tender Invited in 2022; First Phase Approved in 2023

The tender for the project was invited in November 2022, and the lowest bidder was appointed for works including plaza development, road improvements, stone paving, 3D painting, seating arrangements, electric poles, and related components. +

The Koliwada redevelopment project is also the initiative of Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. In March 2023, the BMC approved the design for the Machhimar Nagar makeover and allocated Rs 3 crore for the first phase.

