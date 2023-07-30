 Mumbai News: BMC Plans Lifting 10% Water Cut
Stock of water in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai crossed 74 per cent of its total capacity.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can breathe a sigh of relief with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mulling the lifting of a 10 per cent water cut it had imposed in the city with the stock of water in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai crossing 74 per cent of its total capacity.

Senior BMC officials and hydraulic engineers will meet in the first week of August to review the situation and take a decision on the water cut. This follows an increase in the stock of water in the lakes as a result of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Low intensity of rain during the initial monsoon period resulted in a low water stock

The water stock crosses 80 per cent at the end of July every year. However, the late onset of the monsoon and the low intensity of rain in the initial period led to the stock being less this year.

As such, the BMC administration imposed a 10 per cent water cut on July 1 throughout Mumbai.

The total capacity of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai is 14,47,363 million litres. On July 30 this year, it was 10,70,842 million litres. In comparison, it was 12,81,331 million litres on the same day of the previous year. In 2021, the water stock was 10,69,001 million litres which was 73.86 percent of its total capacity.

article-image
