Navi Mumbai Congress Chief Writes To NMMC Chief Over Water Supply Issues In Juinagar | Representative Photo/ AFP

Despite good rainfall and a rise in the water level of Morbe Dam, that supplies water to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, Juinagar in Nerul ward is getting water supply with low pressure. Vidya Bhandekar, Navi Mumbai District Congress Secretary, has written to Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, seeking a solution.

Low-pressure water supply: A recurring issue

Bhandekar says that low-pressure water supply has become a recurring problem in housing societies at Juinagar Sector 23. “This is not the first time I have brought this issue to the attention of the civic body. On July 6, 2023, I submitted a written letter to the municipal commissioner, urging prompt action to address the low water pressure problem in the same locality,” said Bhandekar. She alleged that despite her efforts, citizens continue to face the problem.

“Juinagar Sector 23, a CIDCO Colony area, houses residents from low, low-middle, and middle-income groups, the Sai Sagar Society, Aman Society, Sukhsagar Society, Mahesh Misthan Hotel, and other housing societies in the vicinity have been grappling with inadequate water supply since Saturday, July 1,” said Bhandekar. She further said she will continue to persist in her efforts to solve the issue.