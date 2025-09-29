Mumbai News: BMC Grants 270-Day Extension For Deonar Waste-to-Energy Plant; Commissioning Expected By Mid-2026 | File Photo

The BMC has granted a 270-day extension to the contractor overseeing the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at the Deonar landfill. Originally scheduled for completion by October 2025, the project encountered delays due to pending statutory clearances. With the approved extension, commissioning is now anticipated by mid-2026. Upon becoming operational, the plant will process 600 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily and generate 8 MW of clean electricity, contributing to Mumbai’s sustainable waste management and energy goals.

Background: Deonar WTE Project

To address the 2 crore MT of legacy waste at Deonar Mumbai’s oldest landfill the BMC launched a Rs. 648-crore WTE project in June 2022, following six years of planning. Awarded to M/s Chennai MSW Pvt. Ltd., the project includes a 40-month construction period and a 15-year operation and maintenance contract.

Revised Plan for Increased Capacity

Due to environmental concerns, the BMC revised the plan to process 600 MT of fresh waste daily double the initially proposed capacity and generate 8 MW of electricity. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) granted consent to establish the plant on September 11.

Extension Approved by Municipal Commissioner

However, due to pending environmental clearances, the project contractor requested an extension from the BMC. On Monday, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani approved the extension proposal for 270 days, a civic official confirmed.

“We can either sell the electricity generated at rates determined by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) or divert it for in-house use," said the official.

Mumbai’s Waste Management Context

Mumbai generates around 6,500 MT of waste daily equivalent in volume to a three-storey building. While the Gorai and Mulund landfills have been scientifically closed under sustainable waste management efforts, the 311-acre Deonar dumping ground, in operation since 1927, remains heavily burdened with legacy waste.

Currently, Kanjur Marg is the city’s only active landfill, handling the bulk of daily waste, with about 10% still diverted to Deonar.

Audit Criticism for Delays

The civic authorities were slammed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for BMC's poor monitoring and abnormal delays in obtaining mandatory clearances for setting up plants, in its special audit report in 2023.