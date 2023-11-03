Mumbai News: BMC Expands Seafood Plaza Initiative to Worli Koliwada | representational pic

Mumbai: Following the successful launch of the first seafood plaza at Mahim Koliwada, the BMC is set to establish additional food joints in Worli. In the next 15 days, 8 to 10 food courts will be set up in Worli Koliwada, offering Koli cuisine and creating economic opportunities for local fishermen, according to a municipal official.

Promoting tourism and local culinary

These mobile eateries are part of the BMC's initiative to promote tourism and local culinary delights, providing convenience for both tourists and residents. To address objections from local fishermen, the food court location was revised based on their suggestions. The BMC plans to deploy 'food on wheels' (mobile eateries) in various Koliwadas. The first two food truck-stalls were set to come up at Macchimar Colony Koliwada, near Badhwar Park, followed by Worli and Mahim Koliwada. The seafood plaza in Mahim Koliwada was inaugurated by Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday evening, while the mobile eateries in Worli Koliwada are scheduled to launch in the next two weeks.

Despite facing opposition from local fishermen, the BMC has accommodated their concerns by relocating the food court to a location suggested by the fishermen. The civic body will collaborate with NGOs and local women's self-help groups to operate the food trucks or stalls, further supporting the community and enhancing the culinary experience in the area. Additionally, the BMC has introduced an e-vehicle service equipped with a carrier facility, facilitating the transportation of fish for local fishermen. The civic body currently operates two e-vehicles with a seating capacity of six people each, with plans to hire two more. This initiative aims to enhance convenience for both local residents and tourists traveling in Worli Koliwada, as per civic sources.

