Mumbai News: BMC Election Reservation Lottery For 227 Electoral Wards Likely In October End

Mumbai News: BMC Election Reservation Lottery Likely At October End | File Photo

The reservation lottery for 227 electoral wards in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is expected to be held at the end of October, following the completion of zilla parishad and municipal council reservations.

The most-anticipated BMC polls are likely to take place in mid-January, ahead of the Supreme Court’s extended deadline of January 31.

Meanwhile, the BMC will publish the final notification of 227 electoral ward boundaries on Monday, October 6. The citizens' suggestions/objections on draft ward demarcations were heard earlier this month and sent to state urban development department (UDD).

Zilla Parishad Lottery on October 13

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced that the lottery for 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis will be held on October 13, with notifications issued on October 10. Citizens can submit objections and suggestions between October 14 and 17, before the final notification is published on November 3.

Municipal Corporations to Follow

Once zilla parishad and panchayat samiti reservations are completed, lotteries for municipal councils and corporations, including BMC, will be conducted. Political parties anticipate this will be at the end of October or early November, giving them ample time to finalize candidates and campaign.

In the last lottery held in 2022, the wards were revised to 236, but the Supreme Court directed that elections must proceed with the earlier 227 wards, as in 2017, including OBC reservations.

Stepwise Lottery Process

The lottery will first be drawn for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), followed by Other Backward Classes (OBC). Notably, 50% of the seats will remain reserved for women.

