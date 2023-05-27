Mumbai News: BMC disallows any digging of concrete roads for a year

Representative image | FPJ

As a concrete solution to make the city pothole-free, the BMC has modified the guidelines for digging trenches to lay the utility lines. It has been said that no such digging would be allowed on newly built concrete roads in the first year unless there is an urgency. Suggestions and objections to the guidelines have been invited in the next seven days.

The city has a 2,000km road network out of which half is concretised. The BMC has decided to concretise the entire network in the next 30 months. Officials said that reinstatement works after trenching are not undertaken properly, hence damaging the top layer of the road.

Suggestions and objections to the guidelines can be sent to dyche.rdplg@mcgm.gov.in.

