Mumbai: BMC undertakes concretisation of roads across city | FPJ

Mumbai: To make the city pothole-free, the BMC has undertaken a concretisation program of roads across the city. As part of the initiative, the civic authorities invited a tender in the Malad and Kandivali areas on Friday. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs155.59 crore and the work will start post-monsoon.

The city has a network of around 2,000Km of roads, out of which, around 1,000km have been concretised.

Mission of pothole-free road

The BMC has decided to concretise all the roads to make them pothole-free in the next two and half years. Accordingly, the BMC will construct 397km of roads at a cost of Rs6,080 crore this year, which is considered the biggest-ever contract for road work. The work order for the same was issued in January and the concretisation work started in phases. Till now, the concretisation of around 86 roads has started while the work order of the other roads is in process.

A civic official said, “The asphalt roads and the one with paver blocks in Malad and Kandivali will be dug up and converted into concrete. Also, the side strips on the roads in these areas will be concretised. The work will start in October since the road work is stopped during the monsoon.”

The BMC has recently invited a tender of Rs84 crore and has directed all the ward officers to identify the bad patches on roads and get them repaired by June 15.