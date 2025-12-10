Mumbai News: BMC Appoints PGTI To Study Golf Course Feasibility On 64-Acre Mulund Dumping Ground; 2.2 Million Tonnes Waste Yet To Be Cleared

Mulund dumping ground, closed in 2018, is now being studied for a possible golf course project by PGTI | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 10: The BMC has appointed the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to assess the feasibility of developing a proposed golf course on the 64-acre Mulund dumping ground. The landfill ceased operations in 2018 and was earmarked for a Rs 731-crore project to process legacy waste, but only 69% of the work has been completed so far.

MLA Mihir Kotecha’s Proposal To Convert Dumping Ground Into Golf Course

In April, local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha proposed developing a golf course on the dumping-ground land. Following his suggestion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC to examine the feasibility of the idea. Acting on these instructions, the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department asked the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to conduct a feasibility assessment on the site on Wednesday.

"The study will assess the feasibility of a golf course on the 64-acre site, which was permanently closed in 2018 following years of complaints about stench and pollution," said Kotecha.

Expected Benefits For Mulund Residents

He added, "Old buildings and colonies awaiting redevelopment would benefit directly from the project, while the proposed golf course would stimulate economic growth in the surrounding area. Residents of Mulund could look forward to a cleaner, pollution-free environment, and local youth would gain new employment opportunities."

Earlier in January, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar had demanded that a cancer hospital or an eye-care centre be developed on the same parcel of land.

Legacy Waste Clearance Status & Revised Deadline

A senior civic official noted that "Any estimate of the golf course’s cost can be determined only after a basic feasibility study is completed."

Meanwhile, of the 7.8 million tonnes of legacy waste at the dumping ground, 5.8 million tonnes have been processed so far, leaving 2.2 million tonnes still untreated. The civic body has now extended the remediation deadline to February 2026. The BMC has stated that penalties will be imposed if the contractor fails to meet the revised timeline.

