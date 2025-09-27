 Mumbai News: Bhiwandi Set for Transformation As MMRDA Plans To Develop 58.52 Hectares Into Kharbao Economic Centre
Bhiwandi and ten nearby villages will transform with the Kharbao Economic Centre, an integrated business park covering 58.52 hectares, boosting employment through commercial complexes and industrial hubs, as approved by the MMRDA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Bhiwandi, a satellite town of Mumbai, along with ten surrounding villages, is set to undergo significant transformation with the establishment of the Kharbao Economic Center, following government approval. The project will span 58.52 hectares and be developed as an integrated business park by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Urban Development Department's resolution enables the construction of commercial complexes, industrial hubs, and essential infrastructure aimed at generating large-scale employment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This initiative aligns with the central government's vision to enhance the MMR as a global growth center, addressing the anticipated rise in job demand. The Kharbao Economic Centre will benefit villages such as Malodi, Paye, and others, facilitating modernisation and economic opportunities for local communities.

The recent completion of the Atal Setu sea bridge, which significantly shortens travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, further enhances the region's development prospects, according to a report by Loksatta.

MMRDA has proposed eight additional growth centers, with Kharbao being the first to advance. Although the final plans for the Kharbao Economic Center are still in development, it is expected to draw industries, create jobs, and stimulate the local economy, overall promoting regional growth while maintaining a balance with industrial expansion.

