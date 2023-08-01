Mumbai News: Bhide's Gandhi Expletives Unleashes Political Storm | File

Mumbai: Sambhaji Bhide’s expletives about Mahatma Gandhi have stirred up the state politics. While DCM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP has nothing to do with Bhide, Congress MLC from Kolhapur Satej Patil has asked, “if so, why did PM Modi meet him at Raigad in 2014?”

After Bhide’s derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, his videos of alleged controversial statements regarding Mahatma Phule and Sai Baba too have surfaced. Bhide has also criticised Nehru.

Navnath Waghmare announces Rs1 lakh prize for Bhide's mustache

“Nehru never loved the country. He became PM without any capabilities. He didn’t contribute anything towards the development of India. His Panchasheel Pact with China was detrimental to India,” Bhide said at Yavatmal.

Angered by Bhide's statements, Navnath Waghmare, former Jalna district chief of Samata Parishad, has announced a prize of Rs1 lakh for whoever cuts Bhide’s mustache.

“Bhide has been constantly denigrating social figures and the government is not acting against him. Hence, we have made the announcement. We shall collect Rs1 each from OBC workers and give the prize money we have announced,” Waghmare said.

Several organisations held demonstrations against Bhide at several district places in Maharashtra on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur received death threats over Twitter for taking a strong stand against Bhide. “If you keep on saying things against Bhide like this, you too will meet the fate of Dabholkar,” the tweet said. While reacting to the threat, Thakur said, “The government shall be responsible if anything happens to me.”

Fadnavis: BJP has no connection with Bhide

While trying to maintain a distance from Bhide, Fadnavis had said on Sunday that BJP has no connection with Bhide and that police shall take appropriate action against him.

Reacting to Fadnavis’ statement, Satej Patil said that though Congress leaders are being threatened, no one shall move away from the Gandhi thought.

“An action against Bhide shall only prove that he has no connection with BJP,” he added.

BJP’s ally Bachchu Kadu too has condemned Bhide and demanded his arrest. “He should be kept out of the country for at least six months,” Kadu said while condemning Bhide.

