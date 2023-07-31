 Mumbai News: Congress Files Case Against Sambhaji Bhide, Demands Action
In the complaint, Congress expressed outrage over Bhide's comments, considering them an insult to the Father of the Nation and all Indians who hold Gandhi in high regard

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Congress filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station on July 30, demanding the registration of an FIR against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

In the complaint, Congress expressed outrage over Bhide's comments, considering them an insult to the Father of the Nation and all Indians who hold Gandhi in high regard. The letter also called for Bhide's arrest and punishment, urging him to apologize to the nation and the world for his offensive remarks.

Sanjay Nirupan, Former Congress MP said, "Sambhai Bhide insulted the Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the Nation Crores of people respect Mahatma Gandhi. Sambhaji Bhide's remark about Mahatma Gandhi's father was wrong. The book's writer is a supporter of Godase, which is referred to by the Sambhaji Bhide. The Government of Maharashtra should take strict action against Sambhaji Bhide and put him in jail."

