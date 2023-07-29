Thane: Congress Stages Protest Against Sambhaji Bhide Over Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

FPJ

Thane: Thane Congress unit on Saturday protested against the right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his statement questioning the lineage of Mahatma Gandhi. Bhide recently made a derogatory comment against Mahatma Gandhi at an event in Amravati.

The protest was led by Thane Congress President Advocate Vikrant Chavan. The party workers present during the protest shouted slogans such as 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe' and 'Sambhaji Bhide 'Hai Hai'.

Chavan said, "Mahatma Gandhi made the dream of Free India true and he fought for it. His identity is known to the whole world as a father of the nation. The Hindu activist Sambhaji Bhide who is always in controversy for making derogatory statements should be punished. Insulting Gandhi is like spitting on the sun. If the Eknath- Fadnavis- Pawar government will not take any strict action against Bhide till then Congress will continue its protest."

