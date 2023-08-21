Mumbai News: BEST To Roll Out 5 More Double Decker Buses From August 23

Mumbai News: BEST To Roll Out 5 More Double Decker Buses From Wednesday | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai is set to enhance its public transportation system with the introduction of five new air-conditioned double-decker electric buses into service starting this Wednesday.

This development comes as part of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative to gradually replace all traditional double-decker buses with state-of-the-art electric models.

BEST's plan to phase out old buses

Currently boasting a fleet of 12 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses, BEST's decision to gradually phase out its older, non-air-conditioned counterparts is a testament to the city's commitment to cleaner and more modern public transportation. A senior official from BEST emphasized the positive impact of these new vehicles, stating, "The introduction of these electric air-conditioned double-decker buses represents a significant step forward in establishing a greener and more modern public transportation network for the city."

These newly introduced electric buses not only contribute to a cleaner urban environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but they also provide passengers with a more comfortable and quieter commuting experience. With their air-conditioned double-decker design, these buses offer increased seating capacity, allowing for efficient transportation of larger numbers of people.

To further support this eco-friendly initiative, BEST has already placed an order for the procurement of 200 electric air-conditioned double-decker buses. Of these, 12 buses are already operational, and an additional five are set to be introduced into service this Wednesday. Furthermore, ten more air-conditioned double-decker buses have arrived in Mumbai and will soon be integrated into the service once registration processes and necessary infrastructure, including charging facilities, are in place.

According to BEST, introduction of these new electric buses marks a significant stride towards a cleaner, healthier, and more efficient urban commuting experience for both residents and visitors to Mumbai. As the city continues to embrace sustainable public transportation options, it sets an inspiring example for others to follow in the journey towards greener cities worldwide.

All old double decker buses to be phased out by October

In a bid to modernize its public transportation system, Mumbai is set to bid farewell to its remaining six old traditional double-decker buses, with plans to phase them out gradually by October this year.

"These iconic and familiar sights on Mumbai's streets are part of the city's history, but the decision to retire them reflects a forward-looking approach towards providing residents and visitors with a more advanced and efficient commuting experience. As the city continues to evolve, it becomes imperative to embrace newer technologies and greener alternatives" said an official.

"With the gradual phase-out of these traditional double-decker buses, Mumbai is taking a crucial step towards enhancing its public transportation network. This move aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to modernize the fleet and offer passengers a cleaner, quieter, and more comfortable ride" he said.

BEST Invites Tender for Procurement of 2400 Buses on Wet Lease

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced an ambitious tender for the procurement of 2400 buses on a wet lease basis. The move aims to bolster the existing fleet of 3023 buses, out of which 1671 are currently on wet lease arrangements.

Under the proposed arrangement, the selected supplier will not only provide the buses but also undertake the responsibility of their operation, maintenance, and supply of drivers. This comprehensive approach is expected to streamline the public transportation system while ensuring a seamless experience for commuters.

The decision to opt for a wet lease model is part of BEST's efforts to optimize its operations and deliver efficient services. By partnering with external suppliers for bus operation and maintenance, BEST aims to allocate resources more effectively and minimize operational challenges.

"We are committed to providing reliable and convenient transportation options to the citizens of Mumbai. This tender for 2400 buses on wet lease is a significant step towards modernizing our fleet and improving the quality of services we offer," stated a senior officials for BEST.

The wet lease approach has gained traction as it allows BEST to focus on core functions, such as route planning, fare management, and customer service, while outsourcing the technical aspects of bus operation to specialized suppliers. This strategic move is expected to improve the overall efficiency of the public transportation system and contribute to reducing congestion and pollution in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)