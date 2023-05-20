Mumbai: BEST introduces 4 AC double-decker e-buses to enhance public transportation & reduce emissions in city

Representative Image

In a bid to improve the city's public transportation system and reduce carbon emissions, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) will be introducing four additional electric air-conditioned double-decker buses in the coming days.

The buses arrived in the city on Saturday and have been temporarily parked at two different locations: two at the Colaba bus depot and the other two at the Anik depot.

Buses to be put into service in next few days

Lokesh Chandra, the General Manager of BEST, confirmed the arrival of the buses, stating, "We received four more electric air-conditioned double-decker buses on Saturday." These new buses are expected to be put into service in the next few days after completing the registration process.

According to BEST officials, the deployment of these electric air-conditioned double-decker buses represents a significant stride towards a greener and more sustainable public transportation system for the city. Currently, out of the 38 double-decker buses operating in the city, only two are electric and air-conditioned, while the rest are traditional non-AC buses.

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

"By adding these electric buses to its fleet, BEST is not only contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions but also offering passengers a quieter and more comfortable commuting experience. The air-conditioned double-decker design also increases seating capacity, ensuring efficient transportation of more people," said a senior officer of BEST, adding that all non-AC double-decker buses will be replaced by electric double-decker buses in a phased manner.

An order for the procurement of 200 electric air-conditioned double-decker buses has already been placed by BEST.

"The introduction of these vehicles will contribute to a cleaner and healthier urban environment while providing a more pleasant commuting experience for both residents and visitors," said a senior BEST official, adding that the introduction of these electric air-conditioned double-decker buses represents a significant step forward in establishing a greener and more modern public transportation network for the city.