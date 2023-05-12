Mumbai: 20 AC buses inducted to BEST fleet in May | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet has added 20 new air-conditioned buses to its existing fleet in the month of May. The move is expected to provide much-needed respite to commuters from the scorching heat of Mumbai summer.

Moreover, the officials have also confirmed that five more air-conditioned buses will be added to the fleet soon after the completion of the registration process. With this addition, BEST will now have a total of 1,210 air-conditioned buses, which accounts for around 40% of the total fleet.

Long-standing demand fulfilled

The addition of air-conditioned buses has been a long-standing demand of commuters, especially during the summers when the mercury levels soar to unbearable levels. The move is expected to improve the overall commuting experience.

Pertinently, the BEST is the largest public transport provider in Mumbai and operates a fleet of nearly 3,200 buses. Out of these, around 40% are air-conditioned, while the remaining 60% are non-air-conditioned. The addition of new air-conditioned buses will not only enhance the comfort level of the commuters but will also help in reducing the carbon footprint of the city.

The move is being appreciated by the commuters and is expected to make the commuting experience much more pleasant and comfortable, especially during the peak summer months.

“We want more and more people to use public transport and hence making bus journey more comfortable and commuter friendly,” said Lokesh Chandra general manager of BEST.