Mumbai: BEST bus crashes into shop in Andheri after driver loses control of the public transport; video surfaces

A BEST bus running between Andheri railway station and Mahakali caves (Bus route number 333) in Andheri running into a roadside shop and crushing it miserably was reported on Sunday. The accident took place around 4pm after the driver lost control of the bus causing heavy damage.

A video from the incident captured the damage occurred and showed the public transport's front glass broken into pieces after a part of the shop hit and penetrated into the bus. Blocks and bricks from the platform were also uprooted due to the mishap.

No casualty reported; FIR reported

Notably, there was heavy damage caused to the bus stop. There was no any human casualty reported. The bus was removed from the accident spot and shifted to the police station later. The police lodged an FIR against the bus driver.

Recent mishaps involving the transport

A BEST bus driver's negligence at the Dharavi depot in March 2023 saw the bus running another driver there. While a e-bus was being parked at the premises, a driver was run over and killed. A full compensation was demanded by angered unions for the deceased's family.

In another case from March, a bus driver of the transport was spotted on a video call while driving on route 313 from Kurla Station to Kalina. He held the phone by one hand and the gear by another.

Earlier this year in January, a BEST bus caught fire in Bandra. However, no casualties were reported as the passengers managed to escape in time and no sooner the fire was brought under control.