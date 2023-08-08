Mumbai News: BEST Contractual Workers Call Of Strike On Day 7 After Meeting CM Shinde |

Mumbai: In a breakthrough development on the BEST Strike, the contractual workers called off their protest against the government on Tuesday. The decision comes after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met the protesting workers and assured them to look into all their demands, including the salary hike.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

