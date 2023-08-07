Mumbai: MSRTC, School Buses Come To City's Rescue Amid BEST Strike; Services To Normalize Within 24-48 hours, says Lodha

Twitter

After days of disruption caused by the strike of wet lease bus drivers, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is hoping to resume its operations fully within the next 24 to 48 hours. State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha claimed on Monday that 2,651 buses, including the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and school buses, were already back on the roads, accounting for around 80% of the fleet. The remaining are expected to be operational within the next two days.

However, despite the minister’s claim, huge queues were reported at bus stops across the city, especially during rush hours on Monday.

More than 200 school buses were utilised for public transportation

To address the strike, MSRTC stepped up and provided 180 buses, while more than 200 school buses were utilised for public transportation. BEST also requested an additional 150 buses from the corporation, which are expected to join the fleet shortly in a phased manner.

BEST has also deployed its excess drivers from other departments to operate the wet lease buses during the strike period. According to a senior official, the Undertaking has around 800 excess drivers who were engaged in other departments. The Undertaking has also instructed wet lease contractors to make arrangements for other drivers.

Govt actively working to address demands for fair wages & necessary facilities

Acknowledging the grievances of contract workers, the government is actively working to address their demands for fair wages and necessary facilities. Lodha emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving the issues and ensuring efficient and reliable bus services for the city.

“We are determined to ease the inconvenience faced by the citizens and provide justice to the contract workers. Our government stands firm on the principles of not causing any distress to the public and ensuring fairness for the contractual employees. We will continue our efforts to restore BEST's services efficiently, meeting the needs of the people of Mumbai,” Lodha said.