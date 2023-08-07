 BEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands

BEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands

796 buses remained off roads out of 1600 BEST buses.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai BEST Strike | Harried Commuters Queue Up As Buses Stay Off Roads | FPJ

Mumbai: As many as 796 of the more than 1,600 buses wet leased by Mumbai's civic transport utility Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) remained off roads on Monday as drivers of the private bus operators continued their strike for the sixth day over salary hike and other demands, officials said.

Sunil Vaidya, spokesperson of BEST, said the public transport body operated 603 wet leased buses with its own drivers on various bus routes, along with around 1,390 of its own buses.

The state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated 122 buses from six different depots of the BEST to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, he said.

Read Also
BEST Strike Day Four: Over 1,000 Buses Remain Off Mumbai Roads
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Water Leak in Mumbai Local AC Train Inconveniences Passengers; WR Resolves Issue After Video Goes...

Water Leak in Mumbai Local AC Train Inconveniences Passengers; WR Resolves Issue After Video Goes...

BEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands

BEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands

Sambhaji Bhide Row: FIR Filed Against Hindutva Leader For Comments Against Gautam Buddha, Phule,...

Sambhaji Bhide Row: FIR Filed Against Hindutva Leader For Comments Against Gautam Buddha, Phule,...

Mumbai News: Aaditya Thackeray Writes To BMC Chief Demanding Scrapping Of Toll Plazas At City's 5...

Mumbai News: Aaditya Thackeray Writes To BMC Chief Demanding Scrapping Of Toll Plazas At City's 5...

Sena vs Sena: Ambadas Danve & Sandipan Bhumre Engage In Verbal Spat During Meet In Aurangabad; Video...

Sena vs Sena: Ambadas Danve & Sandipan Bhumre Engage In Verbal Spat During Meet In Aurangabad; Video...