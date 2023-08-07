BEST Strike Sixth Day: Buses Continue To Remain Off-Roads As Drivers Press On Demands

Mumbai BEST Strike | Harried Commuters Queue Up As Buses Stay Off Roads | FPJ

Mumbai: As many as 796 of the more than 1,600 buses wet leased by Mumbai's civic transport utility Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) remained off roads on Monday as drivers of the private bus operators continued their strike for the sixth day over salary hike and other demands, officials said.

Sunil Vaidya, spokesperson of BEST, said the public transport body operated 603 wet leased buses with its own drivers on various bus routes, along with around 1,390 of its own buses.

The state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated 122 buses from six different depots of the BEST to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, he said.