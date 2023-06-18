Mumbai News: BEST Bus Kills Activa Pillion Rider; Husband Injured

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident |

In a horrific accident near Century Bazar, Worli, on Sunday afternoon, a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler thrown off the vehicle when a BEST bus rammed it from behind and her head was crushed under the wheel of the bus.

According to the information received from Dadar police, in whose jurisdiction the accident took place, around 3.00 pm, Satish Shelke (42) was driving the bus (MH 03 DV 8747) very fast when it dashed against an Activa scooter (MH 01 DQ 3095) being driven by Prakash Alishetty (52) an employee of a nationalized bank, with his wife Shyamala (48), a school teacher, in the pillion seat. The impact was so strong that the scooter fell on its side taking Shyamala along with it after which her head came under a wheel of the bus. The couple was rushed to KEM Hospital, Parel, by the police, but Shyamala was declared dead before admission by the doctors. The driver was detained for questioning.

Police takes husband's statement and driver will be arrested soon

A police officer said the couple, who were living in Dadar, came on to Dr Annie Besant Road from Doordarshan building side. At the Glaxo signal the Activa turned right to go to Apna Sahakari Bhandar, Agar Bazar, where the couple planned to buy rice. The police said as soon as they received information about the accident they rushed to the spot and shifted the injured due on a police van with the help of local people.

Senior police inspector of Dadar police station, Rajendra Avhad said ``We have registered an FIR under section 304-A(Causing death by negligence) of IPC after taking the statement of Prakash Alishetty. The accused driver will be arrested soon."