Madhya Pradesh: Auto hits girl riding activa in Jabalpur, driver drags her around half kilometres

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An Auto hit two girls riding on an activa in Sanjeevani Nagar police station area on October 20. One of the girls suffered severe injury in the accident as the girl's hand got stuck into the auto.

The auto driver dragged the girl around half kilometres, when he tried to escape from the spot. The CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

Father of the injured girl, Bhagwat Sen said that his daughter was way back home after the Dussehra fair around 7 pm on October 20. Meanwhile, an auto driver hit their scooty and her daughter’s hand got stuck in the auto.

The local people raised an alarm but the inebriated driver failed to pay attention and dragged her daughter. After that people behind overtake the auto and stopped the absconding driver. The locals then informed the police and admitted the injured girl to the nearby hospital.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot. ASI of the Sanjeevani Nagar police station Rajendra Joshi said that on the complaint of the locals, the police arrested the auto driver and seized the auto MP 20 R 7934. A case under various sections has been registered against the accused driver, he added.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:24 PM IST