30-year-old woman crushed by truck after falling from activa in Kalyan |

A 30-year-old woman working at a petrol pump at Shahad in Kalyan was crushed to death when she came under the rear wheel of a truck after falling from her two-wheeler on Sunday, September 4 in the afternoon. The Mahatma Phule police station has registered a case against the truck driver for rash driving.

Kavita Mhatre (30) was on her way to work on her two-wheeler at the Shaheed Arun Chitte petrol pump in Kalyan (East) on Sunday afternoon. While avoiding a pothole at a flyover at Shahad near Kalyan, a speeding truck driver hit the two-wheeler, killing Mhatre on the spot.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector of Mahatma Phule police station, said, "The accused truck driver has been identified as Sitasaran Sudprasad Mishra, a resident of Ranjanoli Bhiwandi. The name of the dead woman is Kavita Prashant Mhatre, (30), a resident of Mharal, Kalyan. Kavita Mhatre was on her way to duty at the Shaheed Arun Chitte petrol pump in Kalyan East on Sunday afternoon. She was going on a bike. When she reached Shahad flyover while avoiding the pothole there, suddenly a truck came from the side and hit the bike hard, and in the impact she fell on the road and came under the rear wheel of the truck. "

Honmane further added, " We checked the CCTV footage of the area and checked the speed of the truck driver while crossing the bridge. We found the speed to be more and accordingly we registered a case against the truck driver, Sitasaran Mishra, for rash driving on the complaint of the deceased Kavita's husband, Prashant Mhatre. "

In the last 15 days, they have killed four people in the areas of Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Diva, and Shahapur. A young man's bike hit the pothole while he was riding a bike avoiding potholes on the Diva-Agasan road. He fell on the road and was hit by a passing tanker. He died on the spot. A teacher of Kukambe village school died on the spot after being hit by a truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Shahapur. Two people have died on the spot in a tanker collision in Bhiwandi. Citizens are demanding that the RTO and Transport Department take action against drivers who drive tankers and trucks at high speeds.