Mumbai News: Bandra Residents Protest Installation Of 35 LED Hoardings On Carter Road Promenade, Cite CRZ Violations

Mumbai: Residents of Bandra have raised strong objections against erection of 35 LED advertising boards on the Carter Road promenade seafront. The residents complain that BMC has given permission to the contractor without application of mind as there are serious coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) and various environmental concerns, total loss of aesthetics, and demand immediate stopped of work.

Work Undertaken by Private Contractor

"Apart from environmental and aesthetic loss, we doubt is it meets all criterias of BMC's latest Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2025. It is a Maharashtra Maritime Board's (MMB) land, and the Carter Road's operation and maintenance is under the BMC," said Naazish Shah, a citizen activist from Bandra.

The work is undertaken by M/s Star Electric, and 35 LED/Digital Advertising Boards of size 5ft x 8ft (back to back) are being installed on Carter Road promenade, Bandra West. The residents learnt about the it after the work started couple of days ago.

Questions Over Legal Clearances

Former corporator and resident of Bandra Asif Zakaria wrote to the BMC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of MMB demanding immediate stoppage of the work. "Serious questions arise as to whether any No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been lawfully granted by the MMB and on what basis the BMC Licence Department has approved the installation, whether mandatory clearances under CRZ regulations, environmental norms, mangrove protection rules and Forest Department guidelines have been obtained as no such details have been mentioned in the permission granted by the BMC H/West Ward Licence department date 22nd December 2025," Zakaria said in his letter.

"The Carter Road Promenade, stretching approximately 1.2 kilometres along the open seafront, is an iconic public space that was created through a citizens' initiative with the support of public funds. For over three decades, it has served as a vital recreational and environmental asset, extensively used by citizens for walking, jogging, leisure and community activities. The promenade holds immense emotional, social and environmental value for the people of Mumbai," he said.

"The installation of 35 LED commercial hoardings along the promenade has caused widespread outrage and strong opposition from local residents. This proposal amounts to complete commercialisation of a public open space, defeating the very purpose for which the promenade was created," Zakaria said.

