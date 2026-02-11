Shivaji Park Red Soil Dust Plague Continues As BMC's Water Sprinkling Creates Slush, ALM Writes To Commissioner

Time and again the BMC has failed to control the red soil dust pollution from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar. | File Pic

Mumbai: Time and again the BMC has failed to control the red soil dust pollution from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Dadar. After failing to grow grass as long term measure, the civic body has now stated sprinkling water as immediate measure to prevent dust flying. However, it is now creating uneven patches, slushy pitches creating more problems than solutions.

Residents Submit Petition with 70+ Signatures

The Shivaji Maharaj Residents Welfare ALM has written to the BMC Commissioner on Monday, alongwith 70 plus residents and visitors signatures, reminding them the orginal action plan "to remove the red soil dumped under the name of beautification".

The letter submitted by the ALM states, "We the local residents have been running pillar to post for last four years for this serious concern that our park is facing. We have approached BMC so many times to permanently 'remove the external foreign loose Red Soil' that will provide respite. The park residents want answers on the delay, and injustice meted to those whose respiratory health is compromised due to lack of action by the BMC. Why should the residents, tax payers been treated indifferently? Why there is no prompt response from BMC in ensuring the residents of Shivaji Park live in a pollution free environment?"

Activist Questions BMC’s Unique Failure

Vaibhav Rege from Shivaji Park ALM said, "Once again, we have urged the Municipal Commissioner to show empathy towards the residents persistent health hazards and immediately commission the removal of the red soil. Senior Citizens, Kids, Sportsmen and every citizen have a fundamental right to breathe in fresh air as per constitution," Rege added.

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, "Shivaji Park is not the only mud filled cricket ground in Mumbai. There is Azad Maidan, Oval Maidan, Khar Gym ground etc. All mud filled and all without issues. We wonder what is special about Shivaji Park, that they mess it up so badly."

Beautification Project Turned Pollutant

Rege pointed out that last year Member secretary of the MPCB, Avinash Dhakane had ordered BMC to remove red soil from the park, but the same officer who is now additional municipal commissioner in BMC now claims the soil removal is not feasible. "This is double standards of bureaucracy,' he said.

It was five years ago, the BMC has dumped 9 inches layer red soil on the park, as part of beautification project. However, the project turned miserably failure as residents complained of dust flying adding to air pollution.

Shivaji Park is 28-acre big, where 70 percent area is plain ground and 30 percent is the green patch.

