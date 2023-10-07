Mumbai News: Bandra East Skywalk's Construction To Finally Begin After 4 Yrs

After Four Year Delay BMC To Build Bandra Skywalk Construction At Cost Escalation Of 500% | FPJ

Mumbai: The much-awaited construction of a new skywalk – connecting the east side of Bandra station to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office in Kala Nagar – will finally start next month.

However, the project cost has escalated from ₹19 crore to ₹83 crore owing to several factors, including the delay and increase in the scope of work.

HC directs BMC to build skywalk in 15 months

As per the HC's directives, the BMC will have to build the skywalk in 15 months hence it's aiming for a speedy construction with the use of a new technology. “We have received five bids that will now be scrutinised and then a final report will be sent to the municipal commissioner for approval. Probably, the contract will be awarded by next month,” said a civic official.

In 2019, the BMC had shut the skywalk after a structural audit recommended repairs. As the cost of repairing the existing structure was found to be high, the civic body decided to reconstruct it. Accordingly, a contract was awarded last year at an estimated cost of Rs19 crore to construct the skywalk from Bandra station to the court at Anant Kanekar Marg.

The structure was demolished, but before the work could start, a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court, requesting to extend the new skywalk up to the MHADA office. So, the BMC scrapped the earlier contract and invited a new tender with an estimated cost of Rs83 crore in June.

The length of the skywalk

As per the new plan, the length of the skywalk has been increased from 483 metres to about 740 metres and the width from 4.2 metres to 6.5 metres. The BMC will also be using steel instead of concrete for the construction of pillars. The skywalk will also have three escalators and a canopy for shade.

Built in 2008 by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA),

the skywalk was later handed to the BMC.

Additional Info:

740 metres

Width

6.5 metres

Construction material for pillars

Steel instead of concrete

3 escalators, shade canopy

Deadline set by HC

15 months

Bids received so far

5

