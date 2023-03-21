 Bombay HC orders BMC to 'urgently' provide skywalk in Bandra east to avoid mishaps
The Bombay HC expressed its concerns about mishaps and accidents taking place as it is stated that the commuters today are required to use the single congested footpath.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File Image

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the city's civic body to urgently provide a skywalk in Bandra east for the safety of pedestrians and railway passengers.

The HC expressed its concerns about mishaps and accidents taking place as it is stated that the commuters today are required to use the single congested footpath.

“Any bodily injury or death, occurring due to non-availability of safe footpath would amount to breach of fundamental rights of citizens.

"It is hence, the public duty and an absolute obligation of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide for such basic facilities.

"A provision for foot over/skywalk, is an important public facility which is urgently required to be provided by the municipal corporation," the HC said.

Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man
article-image
Bombay HC orders BMC to 'urgently' provide skywalk in Bandra east to avoid mishaps

