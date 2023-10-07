 Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy
“I wonder how a person who was just next to god can become a dictator for some persons,” Awhad said

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy | ANI

Mumbai: Former minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad broke down into tears on Saturday while replying to media queries about the hearing on party symbol and title at the Election Commission in Delhi. 

“I wonder how a person who was just next to god can become a dictator for some persons,” he said, expressing dismay over the arguments presented by the Ajit Pawar group before the commission on Friday.

“No great arguments were made yesterday. However, a point was being raised repeatedly. That was very painful. It hurt me very much. At one moment I felt like crying,” Awhad said in a choked voice and broke into tears.

'How can such things be said about a person..': Awhad

“Till yesterday I used to believe that Sharad Pawar is like a god for everybody. But, that was not so, how could anyone call him a dictator? Moreover, it were these same people who called him 'Vitthal' till very recently and vouched that he never behaved like a dictator. If they were true back then, how can their lawyers argue that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a dictator and has no regard for democratic principles?" Awhad asked while addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters.

“Saheb himself was present at the EC office for two hours during the hearing. He doesn't openly discuss such things. But, he too must have felt an emotional jolt," Awhad added and further said, "How can such things be said about a person who has stood by democratic principles for the whole of his life. After resigning as Chief Minister he didn't wait for even an hour before moving out of his official residence. And those who were ministers for 18.5 years after party formation are now saying that Sharad Pawar didn't follow democracy in the party and ran the party in a whimsical fashion."

"After listening to the lawyers, I felt like what is that we are fighting for? Where are all those principles and morality and ethics?" Awhad said and added, "Can anyone in Maharashtra agree with this statement?"

Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy

Mumbai News: Awhad Breaks Down Over Party Dispute, Questions Party Democracy

