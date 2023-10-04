Sanatan Dharma Row: Complaint Filed Against Nikhil Wagle, Jitendra Awhad & Udhayanidhi Stalin In Dadar Over Hate Speech

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | Twitter

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has filed a complaint for hate speech against journalist Nikhil Wagle, NCP spokesperson Jitendra Awhad, Tamil Nadu minister Udaynidhi Stalin and others for denigrating Sanatan Dharma and demanded that an FIR be registered against them under clauses regarding hate speech.

Spokesperson of the Samiti, Ramesh Shinde said that a written complaint has been registered at the Dadar police station on Wednesday by office bearers of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti wherein they have urged the police to register an FIR against them along with A Raja and Priyank Kharge for their hateful speeches against Sanatan Dharma.

Shinde also said that if the police don't act in the case, a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court citing contempt of Court.