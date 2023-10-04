 Sanatan Dharma Row: Complaint Filed Against Nikhil Wagle, Jitendra Awhad & Udhayanidhi Stalin In Dadar Over Hate Speech
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSanatan Dharma Row: Complaint Filed Against Nikhil Wagle, Jitendra Awhad & Udhayanidhi Stalin In Dadar Over Hate Speech

Sanatan Dharma Row: Complaint Filed Against Nikhil Wagle, Jitendra Awhad & Udhayanidhi Stalin In Dadar Over Hate Speech

A written complaint has been registered at the Dadar police station on Wednesday by office bearers of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | Twitter

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has filed a complaint for hate speech against journalist Nikhil Wagle, NCP spokesperson Jitendra Awhad, Tamil Nadu minister Udaynidhi Stalin and others for denigrating Sanatan Dharma and demanded that an FIR be registered against them under clauses regarding hate speech.

Spokesperson of the Samiti, Ramesh Shinde said that a written complaint has been registered at the Dadar police station on Wednesday by office bearers of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti wherein they have urged the police to register an FIR against them along with A Raja and Priyank Kharge for their hateful speeches against Sanatan Dharma.

Shinde also said that if the police don't act in the case, a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court citing contempt of Court.

Read Also
‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, Says Tamil Nadu Govt In SC On Pleas Seeking Action Against...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Booked Under Atrocities Act For Making Dean Clean Toilet Amid Row Over...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Booked Under Atrocities Act For Making Dean Clean Toilet Amid Row Over...

Mumbai News: Verdict Likely Today In Murder Case Of Hema Upadhyay, Her Lawyer 

Mumbai News: Verdict Likely Today In Murder Case Of Hema Upadhyay, Her Lawyer 

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities