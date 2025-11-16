Mumbai News: After Major Fire, Energy Department Orders Citywide Safety Checks In Bhiwandi Dyeing Units

After Major Fire, Energy Department Orders Citywide Safety Checks In Bhiwandi Dyeing Units |

Bhiwandi: In the wake of the massive fire that gutted Mangalmurti Dyeing in Saravali MIDC last week the Energy Department has swung into action to prevent similar incidents across Bhiwandi’s dyeing and sizing industry. The department has announced a comprehensive electrical safety inspection covering every unit in and around the city. Strict action will be taken under the Electrical Safety Act against units found flouting safety norms, informed Arun Jadhav, Assistant Electrical Inspector, Thane-2.

According to Jadhav a devastating fire broke out on the morning of November 8 at Mangalmurti Dyeing reducing its three-storey structure to ashes and causing substantial financial loss. Following instructions from Electrical Inspector Rajesh Yadav the department conducted a technical inspection which revealed that the fire was triggered by leakage in the thermopack system. The probe also found multiple lapses in electrical safety within the unit. A show-cause notice has been issued seeking an explanation within 30 days for the gross negligence.

Electrical Safety Drive to Prevent Future Fire Mishaps

Assistant Electrical Inspector Arun Jadhav stated that to avoid the recurrence of such fire incidents, Electrical Inspector Rajesh Yadav has proposed a citywide electrical safety audit. As part of this initiative, critical components such as earthing systems, wiring, transformers, and RCCB installations in industrial units will be thoroughly inspected.

Units found with irregularities will be served short-term compliance notices. If the shortcomings are not rectified promptly, the department will initiate strict departmental action.

The decision has created mixed reactions among factory owners—relief for some concern for others.

Over 250 Dyeing and Sizing Units Operate Without Adequate Safety Systems

Bhiwandi and its adjoining rural belt host more than 250 yarn dyeing, sizing, process houses, along with numerous loom, twisting and related industrial units. However, a large number of these establishments lack proper fire-fighting mechanisms and do not adhere to statutory safety standards.

Frequent incidents of fire mostly caused by short circuits and negligence have been a recurring concern in the region.

Assistant Electrical Inspector Jadhav highlighted that ignoring electrical safety norms is one of the primary reasons behind rising fire accidents. He urged all industrial units to prioritize electrical safety measures.

He further added that the ongoing inspection drive will not only help prevent fire incidents but also significantly strengthen the overall electrical safety framework in Bhiwandi's textile-industrial cluster.

