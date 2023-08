Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aadtiya Thackeray wrote a letter to the BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on Monday demanding the scrapping of all the toll plazas at the entry points of Mumbai.

Thackeray stated that the toll plazas at all 5 entry points of the city, on the EEH and WEH have caused a lot of inconvenience and also caused traffic issues. Hence, he requested the civic body to consider about the closure of these toll plazas.

