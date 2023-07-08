Mumbai News: 85-Year-Old Dies In Minor Fire At Residential Building In Kalina

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a residential building located in Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai, resulting in the unfortunate death of an 85-year-old man. The incident, classified as a Level-L1 fire, occurred in a closed flat on the third floor, affecting electric wiring, installations, household articles, and wooden furniture.

Prompt action from members of the society and firefighters helped extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Details On The Incident

On Saturday, at 01:45 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a report of a fire incident at Pride of Kalina, a residential building in Sundar Nagar. The fire was contained within a closed flat on the third floor, as well as the electric wiring and installations in the common passage of the building.

Fire Extinguishment Efforts

Upon receiving the report, members of the society managed to open the locked flat and initiated firefighting measures using buckets of water and a DCP extinguisher. Their efforts, coupled with the arrival of the fire brigade, led to the successful extinguishment of the fire.

Firefighters utilised small and high-pressure hose lines from four motor pumps, wearing two breathing apparatus sets, and cutting off the electric current to ensure the fire was completely under control.

One Elderly Person Dead In Incident

Tragically, an 85-year-old man identified as Nagin Lakhu sustained injuries in the fire incident. Upon being rushed to V N Desai Hospital, he was sadly declared brought dead by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The exact cause and nature of his injuries are yet to be disclosed.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities. The incident has prompted a thorough assessment of the residential building's safety measures and adherence to fire prevention protocols. Authorities will scrutinize the electric wiring and installations to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire.