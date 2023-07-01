Mumbai News: Fire Engulfs Godowns In Kurla Area, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

A devastating fire broke out earlier today in the godowns located in Mumbai's bustling Kurla area. The incident has prompted an immediate response, with six fire tenders rushing to the scene to combat the fierce flames.

Firefighting operations are currently underway as firefighters battle the inferno, striving to bring it under control. The extent of the damage caused by the blaze remains unknown at this time.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. Authorities are diligently working to ascertain the cause of the fire and gather further details regarding the incident.

As the situation unfolds, stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.