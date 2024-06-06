Mumbai News: 5 Officers Injured After Stones Pelted On Cops, BMC Officials During Demolition Drive In Powai; Video | Screengrab: IANS

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from city's Powai area, stones were pelted on police and BMC officials during a demolition drive on Thursday. The sudden attack by locals on cops and BMC officials left a total of 5 officers injured. Heavy police deployment was done in the area immediately after the incident.

A video of the incident shows a huge mob of locals holding flags in protest of the authorities. Within moments, it is seen that the mob resorts to stone pelting as police and BMC officials move back for their safety.

Watch the video here:

Watch: Stone pelting in Mumbai's Powai area during a demolition drive. Attack on cops and BMC officials leaves 5 officers injured. Heavy police presence in the area now pic.twitter.com/Io1iTNQ74L — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2024

As of now, it is unclear that what led to the outrage among the locals. However, police is trying to control the situation at the location for now.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.