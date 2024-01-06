Mumbai News: 4 Unidentified Men Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Bisleri Top Officials; Probe Underway

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Four unidentified people attacked the CEO (chief executive officer), HR (human resources) and marketing heads of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, with iron rods and pipes, on a footpath in Andheri east on Thursday. The attackers are suspected to be four employees of the company, Atul Raorane, Makrand Parab and Sameer Mayekar. But the accused remain at large and are yet to be identified.

According to the police FIR, on Thursday afternoon, the company's HR head, Sameer Gaikwad, 38, along with the CEO and the marketing head, went to NH-1 hotel, near their office, for lunch. Around 2.50pm, as they were returning to the office and were on the footpath by the Glenmark Company compound, near a bus stop. Suddenly, four unidentified individuals, aged between 25 and 30 years, with their faces masked by handkerchieves, attacked them with iron rods and pipes.

Victims Attacked With Iron Rods

One of the attackers struck Gaikwad's head with an iron rod when he attempted to stop them, resulting in serious injuries to his right hand. George and Malhotra tried to save Gaikwad, but the attackers also targeted them. They struck George's left hand and fingers with the iron rod and hit Malhotra on the shin before fleeing.

Gaikwad filed a case against the four individuals under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at Andheri Police Station on Thursday. "I am not able to comment on the incident at this moment. It is largely speculative at this time and I will be in a better position to provide updates after a few days," he told the FPJ.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10) Datta Nalawade said, The accused remain unidentified, and the investigation is currently underway.