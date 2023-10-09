Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Palghar Mechanic Dies While Repairing Bus; Travel Agency Owners Booked | FPJ

Mumbai: A case has been registered against the owners of a travel agency, Neeta Tours and Travels, for allegedly causing death by negligence. A 32-year-old mechanic was killed while performing repairs on the undercarriage of a bus. A case was filed under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 34 (act done by common intention) of the IPC Act at Dahisar police station on October 7.

According to the FIR, Awdhesh Kanojia, 32, from Palghar, had been employed as a mechanic at the travel agency for the last three months. On the evening of September 16, while he was working on the undercarriage of a bus, the wheel jack was suddenly removed, causing the wheel to roll over him and leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to Navneet Hospital, Dahisar east, where the doctor declared him dead.

Rajeshkumar Kanojia, Awdhesh’s brother, accused Sunil Sawala and Anil Sawala, the owners of Neeta Tours and Travels, of not providing proper safety facilities, which, he claimed, led to his brother’s death. He has filed a case against the Sawalas. “The tourist company transferred one lakh rupees to my sister-in-law’s bank account and spent another one lakh rupees on his last rituals, but they had promised to pay Rs 5 lakh, of which the remaining Rs 3 lakh is yet unpaid,”, he said.

Company Says, "It Was A Pure Accident"

Kamlesh Kanbar, manager, Neeta Tours and Travels, said, “This was a pure accident, and people tend to say anything after such an incident. We have been running our business for many years, and safety facilities are always in place. Our company did not make any assurance of providing five lakh rupees to the family of the deceased. We have already given Rs one lakh in cash and transferred Rs one lakh rupees to his wife’s account. We provided an ambulance to transport Awdhesh’s body to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. There is currently a dispute within the family of the deceased about the money, with his brother requesting the remaining amount to be transferred to his parents’ account as there are concerns that Awdhesh’s wife might marry again. We will transfer the money once the dispute is resolved.”

