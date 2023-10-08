Mumbai News: Quick Thinking Of BEST Bus Conductor Averts Possible Mishap

Representational Image | File

In a heroic display of presence of mind and quick action, BEST bus conductor Gopala Nagare prevented a potential catastrophe on the evening of October 7th. The incident occurred on Mumbai's busy road near Pushpa Park in Malad East, as a BEST bus, was en route from Bhayandar to Dindoshi on route number 705.

According to BEST, at approximately 10:40 pm on 7th October ,the bus's driver, suddenly fell ill and lost consciousness due to dizziness while navigating a curve on the highway. With around 30 to 35 passengers on board, panic could have ensued, but conductor Gopala Nagare sprang into action.

Reacting swiftly, Nagare applied the handbrake, skillfully bringing the speeding bus to a halt. His decisive action ensured the safety of all passengers and prevented a potential disaster on the busy route.

"Had Gopala Nagare not acted promptly and courageously, the outcome of this incident could have been far more severe. The BEST conductor's dedication to passenger safety and commendable response in a critical situation have garnered praise and gratitude from passengers and authorities alike," said an official.

Read Also Mumbai: Bus Shortage Crisis Grips The City As BEST Struggles To Meet Passenger Demand

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)