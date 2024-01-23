Mumbai News: 3 Western Railway Employees Run Over By Local Train While Fixing Signal In Vasai | Twitter

In an unfortunate incident, three employees of WR lost their lives in the line of their duty. The deceased , Vasu Mitra, Chief Signalling Inspector /Bhayander, Somnath Uttam Lambutre, Electrical Signalling Maintainer, Vasai Road & Sachin Wankhade, Helper. All these staff are from Signalling Department of Mumbai Central division of WR .

They had gone to attend signalling point issues

On 22nd January, 2024, they had gone to attend signalling point issues which had failed during evening. They were run over by a passing local train between Vasai Road & Naigaon on UP slow line and died on the spot at 10.55 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rs 55,000 each paid to the family members

Divisional Railway Manager and other senior railway officials rushed to the site and extended all assistance to the family members of the deceased. An amount of Rs. 55,000/- each has been paid to the family members as immediate relief.

Ex gratia payment and other payments will be disbursed

Further, Ex gratia payment and other payments will be disbursed to the deceased’s family members within 15 days. The family of Sachin Wankhede and Somnath will receive approx. around Rs. 40 lakh while the family of Vasu Mitra will receive around Rs. 1.24 crore.

Read Also Western Railway Officers & Staff Participate In The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

Western Railway has also ordered an inquiry

In addition to this amount, settlement dues (DCRG, GIS, leave encashment) will be paid to the family members of the deceased employees. Settlement dues are being processed. Western Railway has also ordered an inquiry to find the exact cause of death.