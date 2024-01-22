Western Railway Officers & Staff Participate In The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

On Sunday, 21st January, 2024 more than 59,000 participants took part in the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon, which is one of the largest marathons in Asia. Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway participated in the 10 km event at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. Several officers of WR also participated in various categories of events like Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km, Dream Run etc. A group of more than 80 officers and their family members took part in this mega sporting event.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, athletes from Western Railway Sports Association also participated & brought laurels to the organisation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. WR athlete Ms. Amrita Patel made Western Railway proud and secured the first place in the half marathon open category and clocked the timing of 01.19.17 hrs. Western Railway is proud of this great feat of its athlete and wish her success for her future.

Thakur added that a stage was set up near Churchgate promenade which featured the RPF band from New Delhi, WR & CR playing melodious songs to uplift the spirits of runners and promote secure travel on railways. An awareness campaign on the theme ‘Mission Zero Death’ and Women Passenger Security was conducted during the Tata Mumbai Marathon by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Western Railway and Central Railway. Notably, 25 RPF personnel from WR and CR participated in the marathon. Interacting with media persons, Ashok Kumar Misra said that WR has adopted the initiative of 'Zero Death Mission'. The goal of this initiative is to effectively deal with the problem of trespassing. In this direction, various initiatives have been taken by WR through several public awareness campaigns, such as appeals to commuters, “Mission YAMRAJ‟ where RPF staff dressed like “YAMRAJ” catch hold of trespassers and counsel them. This campaign aims to instil a strong psychological impact among trespassers. Also there is Operation 'Meri Saheli which aims at providing safety and security to lady passengers, travelling alone or with minors in long distance trains. Another campaign of the RPF is Operation “Nanhe Farishtey” to rescue lost/runaway children. Safety and security of women passengers and children has always been an important concern of Western Railway.