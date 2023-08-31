 Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines
The water supply to the city is regulated through a 380km pipeline network through forests, and remote, rural areas from Bhiwandi and Thane creeks.

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai: A 28km water pipeline in the city will get a three-layer anti-corrosion coating, called the epoxy method of painting, for a better lifespan. The method was used in 2016-17 but later discarded owing to reasons not known.

City's pipeline network 

The water supply to the city is regulated through a 380km pipeline network through forests, and remote, rural areas from Bhiwandi and Thane creeks. Most of the network is underground and is adversely affected by soil, silt, humidity, garbage and chemicals. 

As a result, these pipelines are prone to corrosion and require regular maintenance, failing which leaks and bursts occur, causing hampered supply. Officials said they regularly inspect the pipelines and undertake repair work. 

The Upper Vaitarna pipeline between Aghai to Pacchapur and Tansa to Pacchapur, Vaitrana main and the new Tansa main water line between Tarali to Gundvali will be given the epoxy treatment. Officials said they have started the tendering process

