Mumbai News: 23-Year-Old Sports Teacher Held In Vikhroli For Sexual Assault On Minor Students | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old sports teacher at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run school in Vikhroli East has been arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting girls at the institution.

The matter came to light on Monday when a 7-year-old student of Class 2 told her mother about being touched inappropriately by the teacher.

The teacher had, during the physical training class, punished her and two other girls, the child said, according to Vikhroli police. The man then allegedly touched the girls inappropriately.

The 7-year-old’s mother immediately called up the parents of the other girls her daughter had mentioned. The other parents confirmed the version of the first child.

On Tuesday morning, a group of parents went to the school, where they thrashed the teacher, who has been identified as Saurabh Uchate, a resident of Thane. Uchate, who had joined the school as sports teacher on July 6, had previously worked at a Thane-based private school in the same position.

The parents then dragged Uchate to Vikhroli police and demanded that he be arrested.

FIR Registered Against Accused

A FIR was registered against Uchate, who has been arrested under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC, as well as under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

One of the parents who beat up Uchate was also detained by the police.

Three girls have given their accounts of the incident. The girls said that there were a total seven girls when the incident took place. Police have urged other parents to ask their children about any unusual experience related to Uchate.

Parents Made Video Of Accused's Confession

Uchate allegedly confessed to the parents on Tuesday morning that he had assaulted “some” girls while at the Thane school and “had sex five times in the school’s hall with a girl”, one parent said. “We made a video of his confession and gave it to the police,” said the parent.

“We saw the video. Uchate is currently in police custody. We will verify the allegations and the statement that he made in the video. As of now, we have added charges of rape and POCSO against him. Further investigation is on,” said DCP Purushattam Karad, Zone 7.