 Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Hangs Herself In Goregaon Highrise; Investigation Underway
The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area.

ANIUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
representative image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old girl died by suicide after by hanging herself from a fan at a high rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday, said police.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area. On receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Police registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and have started further investigation.

Parents Found Girl Hanging From The Fan

According to the police, around 9 PM they received information that the deceased girl's family members who returned after going out for some personal work found no response on knocking on the door. Subsequently, they broke down the door and found their daughter hanging from the fan, after which police were informed.

Reason Behind Suicide Yet To Be Ascertained

Police said that the reason for the suicide has not been known yet, they have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

