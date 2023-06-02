Mumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: Two wanted criminals Deva Arvind Asari, 24, and Krushna Naidu, 23, both residents of Kalbadevi were arrested by the VP Road Police on Thursday. Both have a number of criminal cases against them and served jail terms several times.

Accused have multiple cases registered against them

Asari has over 14 criminal cases against him, and Naidu has 11. The cases include housebreaking, robbery, theft, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, molestation, etc.