 Mumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft

Mumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft

Both have a number of criminal cases against them and served jail terms several times.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: Two wanted criminals Deva Arvind Asari, 24, and Krushna Naidu, 23, both residents of Kalbadevi were arrested by the VP Road Police on Thursday. Both have a number of criminal cases against them and served jail terms several times.

Accused have multiple cases registered against them

Asari has over 14 criminal cases against him, and Naidu has 11. The cases include housebreaking, robbery, theft, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, molestation, etc.

Read Also
Bihar Crime: Police busts gang of criminals in Begusarai for kidnapping job aspirant youths for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

Mumbai News: MMRDA to set up new public park at BKC

Mumbai News: MMRDA to set up new public park at BKC

Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines across city in next 2 years

Mumbai News: BMC to lay new sewer lines across city in next 2 years

Mumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft

Mumbai News: 2 wanted criminals arrested for housebreaking, theft

Gosekhurd Reservoir dvpt to scuba diving centre: Maharashtra govt approves water tourism projects to...

Gosekhurd Reservoir dvpt to scuba diving centre: Maharashtra govt approves water tourism projects to...