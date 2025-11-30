Mumbai News: 2 Accused Seek Discharge In Pakistan-Supported Terror Module Case; Court Seeks Prosecution Reply By Dec 10

Court seeks prosecution reply as two accused seek discharge in alleged Pakistan-backed terror module | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 29: Two Mumbai residents held in a Pakistan-supported terror module case sought discharge on Saturday, claiming the prosecution has not been able to spell out a “single instance of preparation, conspiracy or actual act of terror”.

Accused Charged With Sheltering Zakir Husain Shaikh

Rizwan Momin and Irfan Shaikh, teacher and tailor respectively, have been charged with sheltering and harbouring prime accused Zakir Husain Shaikh, who was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on September 18, 2021. Husain’s interrogation led to their arrests. Zakir Husain is alleged to have links with fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Prosecution Cites Links to Pakistan and Chhota Shakeel

As per the prosecution, Zakir Husain was constantly in touch with his brother Sagir in Pakistan and, therefore, it is believed that the latter was up to some vicious plan. After arrest, Zakir Husain in his statement has claimed that he was given a “big work” at the instance of Chhota Shakeel, through Sagir.

Defence Argues Evidence Too Weak to Sustain Terror Charges

Momin and Irfan have moved a discharge plea through advocate Rohin Chauhan, stating that the evidence against them to show terror link is very weak. Contesting the terror charges, the duo have claimed that the prosecution has not been able to spell out a single instance of preparation, conspiracy or actual act of terror.

Court Seeks Prosecution Response by December 10

The court has now asked the prosecution to submit the reply by December 10. While Husain is still in judicial custody, the two other accused are currently out on bail.

