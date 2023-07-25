Mumbai News: 160 BMC School Students Suffer From TB | Representative Image

The Health Department’s yearly medical check-up of students at BMC schools has revealed that 160 children suffer from tuberculosis, 24 from heart disease and three from leprosy. Every year students from Class 1 to 10 have to undergo check-up by the Health Department team.

As per the BMC, between June 2022 and April 2023, 2,37,992 students from Class 1 to 10 were examined for various diseases. Of the total students, 46,684 were sent to BMC clinics or hospitals for further examination, which revealed that 160 students suffer from tuberculosis, 24 from heart disease and three from leprosy.

